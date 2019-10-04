Asia stocks edge higher but markets on tenterhooks ahead of U.S. payrolls

Asian stocks edged higher on Friday, thanks to gains on Wall Street, but the mood was cautious before a key U.S. job report that could help determine whether the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates further.
