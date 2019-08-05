Asia stocks hit six-month lows, bonds boom amid market shakeout

Asian shares slid to 6-1/2-month lows on Monday and the yuan slumped to a more than decade trough as a rapid escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war sent investors stampeding to traditional safe harbors including the yen, bonds and gold.
