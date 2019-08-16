Asia stocks nurse losses, bonds hold huge gains

Asian shares were heading for weekly losses on Friday as conflicting messages on the Sino-U.S. trade war only added to worries for the global economy, while talk of aggressive central bank stimulus drove bond yields to fresh lows.
