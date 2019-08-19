Asia stocks rise as stimulus, policy hopes calm nervous investors

Asian stocks rose on Monday as hopes of more stimulus from central banks around the world and steps being taken by major economies such as Germany and China soothed investors’ fears of a sharp global economic slump.
