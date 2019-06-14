Asia stocks steady after oil surge lifts Wall Street

Asian stocks held their ground on Friday after Wall Street gained on a surge in oil prices as attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman stoked U.S.-Iran tensions and raised concerns over supply flows through one of the world’s main sea lanes.
