Asian shares managed to cling near multi-month peaks on Thursday while bonds eked out a bounce as reports of delays in sealing a preliminary Sino-U.S. trade deal left investors frustrated at the lack of concrete progress.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump defiant at Louisiana rally after Democrat wins - November 6, 2019
- Former Obama officials rally behind Biden as he trails top rivals in money race - November 6, 2019
- Asia stocks stymied by trade talk frustration - November 6, 2019