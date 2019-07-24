Asia stocks welcome trade talks, euro on defensive

Asian shares on Wednesday gave a guarded welcome to hints of progress in the Sino-U.S. trade saga, while the dollar hit two-month highs on the euro as investors wagered on a dovish outcome from the European Central Bank’s coming policy meeting.
