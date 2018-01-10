Asian Animation, VFX & Games Market Strategies, Trends & Opportunities, 2018

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Asian Animation, VFX & Games Industry: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities, 2018” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

Much of Asia’s animation production since the 1960s has been tied to foreign interests attracted by stable and inexpensive labour supplies. For nearly forty years, western studios have established and maintained production facilities, first in Japan, then in South Korea and Taiwan, and now also in the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and China. The economics of the industry made it feasible for Asia to feed the cartoon world, to the extent that today, about 90% of all American television animation is produced in Asia.

The usual procedure is for pre-production (preparing the script, storyboard, and exposure sheets) to be done in the United States or other headquarter countries, after which, the package is sent to Asia for production (drawing cels, colouring by hand, inking, painting, and camera work). The work is sent back to the U.S. or other headquarter country for post-production (film editing, colour timing, and sound). Asian animation companies bid fiercely for part of the global business, insisting that it provides employment and skills for young people, brings in needed foreign capital, and adds to the creation or enhancement of domestic animation. Offshore animation has led to the creating and nurturing of a local industry, as an infrastructure is built up, equipment is put into place, and skills are transferred.

An emerging trend in the Asian animation industry is the increasing focus towards production of local animation content for television as well as production of animated movies. A number of Asian animation studios are giving importance to owning and protecting animation content by investing in intellectual property protection mechanisms.

The rapid advancement of computer technology has made computer animation available to the masses. The major animation markets include the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Britain, Korea and Germany. The outsourced computer animation production market is increasingly being tapped by North American and European film and television program producers. The major factors behind outsourcing of animation content to the Asia/Pacific region are the availability of trained skills at lower labor rates.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Animation in Asian Societies

Establishment of Local Animation Industry

LOCAL CONTENT PRODUCTIONS

SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS MODELS

DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS

MODELS FOR ANIMATION FINANCING IN ASIA

COPYRIGHT CHAIN IN ASIA

Influence of Foreign Animation Styles

POPULARITY OF FOREIGN ANIMATION

Trends in Animation Production in Asia

ANIMATION CO-PRODUCTIONS IN ASIA

COLLABORATION AMONG ASIAN AND FOREIGN ANIMATION STUDIOS

Animation Studios in Asia

India’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Current State of the Industry

KEY TRENDS

CHALLENGES

Business Models of Animation Studios in India

REVENUE MODELS

COST STRUCTURE

TOONZANIMATION INDIA’S IN-HOUSE ANIMATION PROJECT

INDIA’S FIRST FULLY INDIGENEOUS FEATURE FILM

State of Animation Channels in India

VIEWERSHIP PATTERNS OF ANIMATION CHANNELS IN INDIA

ADVERTISING TRENDS IN KIDS CHANNELS

GROWTH IN KIDS ANIMATION CONTENT

MERCHANDISING

EMERGING TRENDS

KEY CHALLENGES

Size of the Indian Animation Industry

RISING DOMESTIC DEMAND

CHHOTA BHEEM: INDIA’S SUCCESSFUL LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTION

Statistics on Animation Studios in India

Strategies for Animation Studios in India

THE RISKS

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Animation Schools in India

LEADING ANIMATION STUDIOS IN INDIA

Indian Video Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE INDIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

INDIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN INDIA

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN INDIA

INDIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN INDIA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Indian Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in India

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN INDIA

Indian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

China’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Current State of the Chinese Animation Industry

KEY TRENDS

CHALLENGES

DEMAND FOR LOCAL CONTENT

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

MARKET OPPORTUNITY

Chinese Market for TV Animation

CHINESE TV ANIMATION VALUE CHAIN

KEY CHALLENGES IN THE CHINESE MARKET FOR TV ANIMATION

Business Models of Animation Studios in China

REVENUE MODELS

COST STRUCTURE

THE FIRST CHINESE 3D ANIMATION MOVIE

Size of the Chinese Animation Industry

Statistics on Animation Studios in China

Strategies for Animation Studios in China

THE RISKS

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Animation Studios in China

China’s Video Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE CHINESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

CHINESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN CHINA

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN CHINA

VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN CHINA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Chinese Video Games Industry

VIDEO GAMES MARKET SEGMENTS IN CHINA

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN CHINA

Chinese Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

South Korea’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Emergence of the Industry

Functioning of Korean Animation Studios

CHANGING BUSINESS MODELS

GOING BEYOND SUBCONTRACTING

INVESTMENTS BY INDUSTRIAL GROUPS

CHANGES IN INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

SUCCESS IN OTHER COUNTRIES

Current State of the Industry

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

COLLABORATION WITH OVERSEAS PARTNERS

KEY TRENDS

LOCAL CONTENT

CHALLENGES

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Strategies for Korean Animation Studios

OVERSEAS MARKETING

Market Opportunity

SIZE OF THE KOREAN ANIMATION INDUSTRY

Statistics on Animation Studios in Korea

Animation Schools in Korea

Animation Studios in Korea

South Korean Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE KOREAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

KOREAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN KOREA

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN KOREA

VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN KOREA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Korean Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Korea

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Korean Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Philippines’ Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Current State of the Industry

KEY TRENDS

COMPETITION

INDUSTRY CAPACITY

BRAND BUILDING

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

DEMAND FOR LOCAL CONTENT

FUNDING

ANIMATION OUTSOURCING IN PHILIPPINES

ANIMATED FEATURE FILMS IN PHILIPPINES

INDUSTRY RECOVERY

INDUSTRY ADVANTAGES

CHALLENGES

Animation Education and Training in Philippines

Size of Animation Industry in Philippines

Statistics on Animation Studios in Philippines

Strategies for Philippine Animation Studios

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Animation Studios in Philippines

Philippines Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE PHILIPPINE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN PHILIPPINES

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN PHILIPPINES

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Philippines Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Philippines Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Taiwan’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Current State of the Industry

KEY TRENDS

LOCAL CONTENT

COMPETITION

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

CHALLENGES

TAIWAN’S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Threats to Taiwan’s Animation Studios

Animation Schools in Taiwan

Statistics on Animation Studios in Taiwan

Strategies for Animation Studios in Taiwan

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Animation Studios in Taiwan

Tawian’s Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE TAIWANESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN TAIWAN

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN TAIWAN

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Taiwan’s Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Taiwan

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Taiwan’s Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Vietnam’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Key Trends

CAPABILITIES OF VIETNAMESE ANIMATORS

VIETNAM’S 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS IN VIETNAM

CHALLENGES

FUTURE TRENDS

Animation Studios in Vietnam

Statistics on Animation Studios in Vietnam

Strategies for Animation Studios in Vietnam

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Vietnam’s Video Games Industry

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN VIETNAM

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Vietnam’s Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Vietnam

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Vietnamese Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Japan’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

History of Japanese animation

Key Trends

MARKET OVERVIEW

COLLABORATION BETWEEN JAPANESE AND OVERSEAS STUDIOS

OUTSOURCING TO OTHER COUNTRIES

SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS MODELS

Anime Exports

OVERSEAS INFLUENCE OF ANIME

GLOBALLY SUCCESSFUL JAPANESE ANIMES

THE POKEMON PHENOMENON

Japanese Anime Production Models

PROMINENCE OF 2D

RETAS – SOFTWARE FOR ANIME PRODUCTION

MANGA STUDIO – SOFTWARE FOR MANGA PRODUCTION

Statistics on Animation Studios in Japan

Strategies for Japanese Animation Studios

CHALLENGES

FUTURE TRENDS

Animation Studios in Japan

Japanese Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE JAPANESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

JAPANESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN JAPAN

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN JAPAN

VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Japanese Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Japanese Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Thailand’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Key Trends

EARLY PRODUCTIONS

LOCAL CONTENT

THAILAND’S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS IN THAILAND

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

INDUSTRY DRIVERS

CHALLENGES

INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES

Strategies for Animation Studios in Thailand

Animation Studios in Thailand

Statistics on Animation Studios in Thailand

Thailand Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE THAI VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN THAILAND

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN THAILAND

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Thailand Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Thai Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Singapore’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Industry Industry Trends

LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS IN SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES

INDUSTRY DRIVERS

CHALLENGES

Strategies for Animation Studios in Singapore

Statistics on Animation Studios in Singapore

Animation Studios in Singapore

Animation Schools in Singapore

Singapore Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE SINGAPORE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN SINGAPORE

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN SINGAPORE

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Singapore Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Singapore Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Malaysia’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

History of Malaysian Animation

Strategies for Malaysian Animation Industry

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

INDUSTRY DRIVERS

CHALLENGES FOR MALAYSIAN ANIMATION INDUSTRY

INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES

Strategies for Animation Studios in Malaysia

MALAYSIA’S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Statistics for Animation Studios in Malaysia

Animation Studios in Malaysia

Malaysia’s Video Games Industry

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN MALAYSIA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Malaysia’ Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Malaysia

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Malaysian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Indonesia’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Indonesia’s first 3D animated feature film

Industry Challenges

Statistics on Animation Studios in Indonesia

Animation Studios in Indonesia

Indonesian Video Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE INDONESIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN INDONESIA

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN INDONESIA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Indonesian Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Indonesian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Russia’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Animation Film market in Russia

GLOBALLY SUCCESSFUL RUSSIAN ANIMATIONS

INDUSTRY DRIVERS

CHALLENGES

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT AND ANIMATION FUNDING IN RUSSIA

INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES

Strategies for Animation Studios in Russia

Animation Studios in Russia

Value of Animation Industry in Russia

Size of Animation Industry in Russia

Statistics on Animation Studios in Russia

Russian Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE RUSSIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN RUSSIA

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN RUSSIA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Russian Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Russian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Israel’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Industry Drivers

Israel’s first animated feature film

Industry Challenges

Statistics on Animation Studios in Israel

Animation Studios in Israel

Israel’s Video Games Industry

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN ISRAEL

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Israel’s Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Israel

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Israel’s Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Pakistan’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

History of Pakistani Animation Industry

Current State of the Industry

KEY TRENDS

PAKISTAN’S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

INDUSTRY DRIVERS

CHALLENGES

INDUSTRY RISKS

Strategies for Animation Industry in Pakistan

INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES

FUTURE TRENDS

Animation Studios in Pakistan

Statistics for Animation Studios in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Video Games Industry

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN PAKISTAN

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Pakistan’s Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Pakistan

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Pakistan’s Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Bangladesh’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Current State of the Industry

KEY TRENDS

BANGLADESH’S GLOBALLY SUCCESSFUL ANIMATED SHORT FILM

INDUSTRY DRIVERS

CHALLENGES

THE RISKS

Strategies for Animation Industry in Bangladesh

INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES

FUTURE TRENDS

Animation Studios in Bangladesh

