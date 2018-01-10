Asian Animation, VFX & Games Market Strategies, Trends & Opportunities, 2018

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Asian Animation, VFX & Games Industry: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities, 2018” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.
Much of Asia’s animation production since the 1960s has been tied to foreign interests attracted by stable and inexpensive labour supplies. For nearly forty years, western studios have established and maintained production facilities, first in Japan, then in South Korea and Taiwan, and now also in the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and China. The economics of the industry made it feasible for Asia to feed the cartoon world, to the extent that today, about 90% of all American television animation is produced in Asia.
The usual procedure is for pre-production (preparing the script, storyboard, and exposure sheets) to be done in the United States or other headquarter countries, after which, the package is sent to Asia for production (drawing cels, colouring by hand, inking, painting, and camera work). The work is sent back to the U.S. or other headquarter country for post-production (film editing, colour timing, and sound). Asian animation companies bid fiercely for part of the global business, insisting that it provides employment and skills for young people, brings in needed foreign capital, and adds to the creation or enhancement of domestic animation. Offshore animation has led to the creating and nurturing of a local industry, as an infrastructure is built up, equipment is put into place, and skills are transferred.
An emerging trend in the Asian animation industry is the increasing focus towards production of local animation content for television as well as production of animated movies. A number of Asian animation studios are giving importance to owning and protecting animation content by investing in intellectual property protection mechanisms.
The rapid advancement of computer technology has made computer animation available to the masses. The major animation markets include the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Britain, Korea and Germany. The outsourced computer animation production market is increasingly being tapped by North American and European film and television program producers. The major factors behind outsourcing of animation content to the Asia/Pacific region are the availability of trained skills at lower labor rates.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Animation in Asian Societies
Establishment of Local Animation Industry
- LOCAL CONTENT PRODUCTIONS
- SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS MODELS
- DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS
- MODELS FOR ANIMATION FINANCING IN ASIA
- COPYRIGHT CHAIN IN ASIA
Influence of Foreign Animation Styles
- POPULARITY OF FOREIGN ANIMATION
Trends in Animation Production in Asia
- ANIMATION CO-PRODUCTIONS IN ASIA
- COLLABORATION AMONG ASIAN AND FOREIGN ANIMATION STUDIOS
Animation Studios in Asia
India’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
Current State of the Industry
- KEY TRENDS
- CHALLENGES
Business Models of Animation Studios in India
- REVENUE MODELS
- COST STRUCTURE
- TOONZANIMATION INDIA’S IN-HOUSE ANIMATION PROJECT
- INDIA’S FIRST FULLY INDIGENEOUS FEATURE FILM
State of Animation Channels in India
- VIEWERSHIP PATTERNS OF ANIMATION CHANNELS IN INDIA
- ADVERTISING TRENDS IN KIDS CHANNELS
- GROWTH IN KIDS ANIMATION CONTENT
- MERCHANDISING
- EMERGING TRENDS
- KEY CHALLENGES
Size of the Indian Animation Industry
- RISING DOMESTIC DEMAND
- CHHOTA BHEEM: INDIA’S SUCCESSFUL LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTION
Statistics on Animation Studios in India
Strategies for Animation Studios in India
- THE RISKS
- FUTURE OUTLOOK
Animation Schools in India
- LEADING ANIMATION STUDIOS IN INDIA
Indian Video Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE INDIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- INDIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN INDIA
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN INDIA
- INDIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN INDIA
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Indian Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in India
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN INDIA
Indian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
China’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
Current State of the Chinese Animation Industry
- KEY TRENDS
- CHALLENGES
- DEMAND FOR LOCAL CONTENT
- GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
- MARKET OPPORTUNITY
Chinese Market for TV Animation
- CHINESE TV ANIMATION VALUE CHAIN
- KEY CHALLENGES IN THE CHINESE MARKET FOR TV ANIMATION
Business Models of Animation Studios in China
- REVENUE MODELS
- COST STRUCTURE
- THE FIRST CHINESE 3D ANIMATION MOVIE
Size of the Chinese Animation Industry
Statistics on Animation Studios in China
Strategies for Animation Studios in China
- THE RISKS
- FUTURE OUTLOOK
Animation Studios in China
China’s Video Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE CHINESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- CHINESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN CHINA
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN CHINA
- VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN CHINA
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Chinese Video Games Industry
- VIDEO GAMES MARKET SEGMENTS IN CHINA
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN CHINA
Chinese Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
South Korea’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
Emergence of the Industry
Functioning of Korean Animation Studios
- CHANGING BUSINESS MODELS
- GOING BEYOND SUBCONTRACTING
- INVESTMENTS BY INDUSTRIAL GROUPS
- CHANGES IN INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- SUCCESS IN OTHER COUNTRIES
Current State of the Industry
- GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
- COLLABORATION WITH OVERSEAS PARTNERS
- KEY TRENDS
- LOCAL CONTENT
- CHALLENGES
- FUTURE OUTLOOK
Strategies for Korean Animation Studios
- OVERSEAS MARKETING
Market Opportunity
- SIZE OF THE KOREAN ANIMATION INDUSTRY
Statistics on Animation Studios in Korea
Animation Schools in Korea
Animation Studios in Korea
South Korean Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE KOREAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- KOREAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN KOREA
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN KOREA
- VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN KOREA
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Korean Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Korea
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Korean Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Philippines’ Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
Current State of the Industry
- KEY TRENDS
- COMPETITION
- INDUSTRY CAPACITY
- BRAND BUILDING
- GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
- DEMAND FOR LOCAL CONTENT
- FUNDING
- ANIMATION OUTSOURCING IN PHILIPPINES
- ANIMATED FEATURE FILMS IN PHILIPPINES
- INDUSTRY RECOVERY
- INDUSTRY ADVANTAGES
- CHALLENGES
Animation Education and Training in Philippines
Size of Animation Industry in Philippines
Statistics on Animation Studios in Philippines
Strategies for Philippine Animation Studios
- FUTURE OUTLOOK
Animation Studios in Philippines
Philippines Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE PHILIPPINE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN PHILIPPINES
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN PHILIPPINES
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Philippines Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Philippines Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Taiwan’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
Current State of the Industry
- KEY TRENDS
- LOCAL CONTENT
- COMPETITION
- GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
- COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
- CHALLENGES
- TAIWAN’S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Threats to Taiwan’s Animation Studios
Animation Schools in Taiwan
Statistics on Animation Studios in Taiwan
Strategies for Animation Studios in Taiwan
- FUTURE OUTLOOK
Animation Studios in Taiwan
Tawian’s Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE TAIWANESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN TAIWAN
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN TAIWAN
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Taiwan’s Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Taiwan
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Taiwan’s Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Vietnam’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
Key Trends
- CAPABILITIES OF VIETNAMESE ANIMATORS
- VIETNAM’S 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
- LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS IN VIETNAM
- CHALLENGES
- FUTURE TRENDS
Animation Studios in Vietnam
Statistics on Animation Studios in Vietnam
Strategies for Animation Studios in Vietnam
- FUTURE OUTLOOK
Vietnam’s Video Games Industry
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN VIETNAM
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Vietnam’s Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Vietnam
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Vietnamese Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Japan’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
History of Japanese animation
Key Trends
- MARKET OVERVIEW
- COLLABORATION BETWEEN JAPANESE AND OVERSEAS STUDIOS
- OUTSOURCING TO OTHER COUNTRIES
- SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS MODELS
Anime Exports
- OVERSEAS INFLUENCE OF ANIME
- GLOBALLY SUCCESSFUL JAPANESE ANIMES
- THE POKEMON PHENOMENON
Japanese Anime Production Models
- PROMINENCE OF 2D
- RETAS – SOFTWARE FOR ANIME PRODUCTION
- MANGA STUDIO – SOFTWARE FOR MANGA PRODUCTION
Statistics on Animation Studios in Japan
Strategies for Japanese Animation Studios
- CHALLENGES
- FUTURE TRENDS
Animation Studios in Japan
Japanese Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE JAPANESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- JAPANESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN JAPAN
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN JAPAN
- VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Japanese Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Japanese Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Thailand’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
Key Trends
- EARLY PRODUCTIONS
- LOCAL CONTENT
- THAILAND’S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
- LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS IN THAILAND
- GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
- INDUSTRY DRIVERS
- CHALLENGES
- INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES
Strategies for Animation Studios in Thailand
Animation Studios in Thailand
Statistics on Animation Studios in Thailand
Thailand Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE THAI VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN THAILAND
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN THAILAND
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Thailand Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Thai Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Singapore’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
Industry Industry Trends
- LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS IN SINGAPORE
- SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES
- INDUSTRY DRIVERS
- CHALLENGES
Strategies for Animation Studios in Singapore
Statistics on Animation Studios in Singapore
Animation Studios in Singapore
Animation Schools in Singapore
Singapore Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE SINGAPORE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN SINGAPORE
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN SINGAPORE
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Singapore Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Singapore Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Malaysia’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
History of Malaysian Animation
Strategies for Malaysian Animation Industry
- GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
- INDUSTRY DRIVERS
- CHALLENGES FOR MALAYSIAN ANIMATION INDUSTRY
- INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES
Strategies for Animation Studios in Malaysia
- MALAYSIA’S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Statistics for Animation Studios in Malaysia
Animation Studios in Malaysia
Malaysia’s Video Games Industry
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN MALAYSIA
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Malaysia’ Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Malaysia
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Malaysian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Indonesia’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
Indonesia’s first 3D animated feature film
Industry Challenges
Statistics on Animation Studios in Indonesia
Animation Studios in Indonesia
Indonesian Video Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE INDONESIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN INDONESIA
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN INDONESIA
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Indonesian Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Indonesian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Russia’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
Animation Film market in Russia
- GLOBALLY SUCCESSFUL RUSSIAN ANIMATIONS
- INDUSTRY DRIVERS
- CHALLENGES
- GOVERNMENT SUPPORT AND ANIMATION FUNDING IN RUSSIA
- INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES
Strategies for Animation Studios in Russia
Animation Studios in Russia
Value of Animation Industry in Russia
Size of Animation Industry in Russia
Statistics on Animation Studios in Russia
Russian Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE RUSSIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN RUSSIA
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN RUSSIA
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Russian Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Russian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Israel’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
Industry Drivers
Israel’s first animated feature film
Industry Challenges
Statistics on Animation Studios in Israel
Animation Studios in Israel
Israel’s Video Games Industry
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN ISRAEL
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Israel’s Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Israel
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Israel’s Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Pakistan’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
History of Pakistani Animation Industry
Current State of the Industry
- KEY TRENDS
- PAKISTAN’S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
- INDUSTRY DRIVERS
- CHALLENGES
- INDUSTRY RISKS
Strategies for Animation Industry in Pakistan
- INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES
- FUTURE TRENDS
Animation Studios in Pakistan
Statistics for Animation Studios in Pakistan
Pakistan’s Video Games Industry
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN PAKISTAN
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Pakistan’s Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Pakistan
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Pakistan’s Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Bangladesh’s Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
Current State of the Industry
- KEY TRENDS
- BANGLADESH’S GLOBALLY SUCCESSFUL ANIMATED SHORT FILM
- INDUSTRY DRIVERS
- CHALLENGES
- THE RISKS
Strategies for Animation Industry in Bangladesh
- INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES
- FUTURE TRENDS
Animation Studios in Bangladesh
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/67lb2q/asian_animation?w=12
