CHICAGO, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced that the Office of the General Counsel (OGC) of Philippines-headquartered Asian Development Bank (ADB) – which serves 68 member countries in the APAC region – has achieved impressive productivity, efficiency, and collaboration benefits from the adoption of iManage Work 10 in the cloud for document and email management.

Replacing the previous fragmented approach to information management with iManage Work 10 has significantly reduced time spent on printing, filing, organizing, and searching for documents and emails, cutting it from 2400 person hours per month to just 600 hours – a 75% increase in efficiency. OGC’s 110 employees, some of whom are spread across the different offices, countries and time zones, can securely access files anywhere, at any time, while custom workspaces provide the flexibility to accommodate the different workflows among the different teams in the OGC.

Additionally, iManage Work 10 has allowed the OGC to take a big leap towards near-paperless operations, as part of the bank’s sustainability agenda. Traditionally, every document, email, and correspondence would be filed physically, and searches would require locating and reviewing those files.

“Thanks to iManage, we now have a reliable, secure knowledge work platform supporting our legal team that allows us to operate in a highly efficient and collaborative manner. This has freed up our legal professionals to focus on higher value activities,” said Colin Gin, Assistant General Counsel at Asian Development Bank. “For the future, we now have a strong foundation to leverage other areas of the iManage platform, including artificial intelligence, to get even more smarter in the way we operate.”

ADB worked closely with iManage partner Business Network Solutions to deploy iManage Work on iManage Cloud. As part of the migration, BNS helped move around 5TB of data from legacy systems like Lotus Notes and assorted data stores – including local drives, laptops, and shared drives – into the iManage platform, successfully completing the project within 13 months.

“ADB is a prime example of the way that smart organizations invest in technology to make the lives of their professionals easier and to boost the overall efficiency of the organization,” said Cheng Kwee Chua, Asia Director of Sales & Business Development, at iManage. “With the iManage Cloud in place, ADB’s Office of the General Counsel is well positioned to continue solving complex business challenges and enabling better business outcomes.”

