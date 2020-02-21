Asian funds seek a sheltered shore in U.S. assets

Asian shares were under water on Friday as fears over the creeping spread of the coronavirus sent funds fleeing to the sheltered shores of U.S. assets, lifting the dollar to three-year highs.
