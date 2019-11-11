Asian shares sank on Monday, the safe haven yen rose and gold jumped as fresh violence broke out in Hong Kong, while uncertainty still remained over whether the United States and China could end their damaging trade war.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Asian shares a sea of red as HK chaos hits sentiment - November 11, 2019
- “Leave now”: Australians urged to evacuate as “catastrophic” fires loom - November 11, 2019
- Hong Kong police officer shoots protester as violence flares - November 10, 2019