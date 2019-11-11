Asian shares a sea of red as Hong Kong chaos hits sentiment

Asian shares sank on Monday, the safe haven yen rose and gold jumped following a fresh escalation of violence in Hong Kong while uncertainty still remained over whether the United States and China could end their damaging trade war.
