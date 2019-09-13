Asian shares advance on U.S.-China trade hopes, ECB stimulus

Asian stocks advanced on Friday as hints of progress in the U.S.-China trade dispute and aggressive stimulus from the European Central Bank helped to counter worries about a global economic slowdown.
