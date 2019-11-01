Asian shares at fresh three-month highs on China PMI surprise

Asian shares scaled three-month highs on Friday as a surprise bounce in Chinese manufacturing activity eclipsed doubts raised by a Bloomberg news report over whether the United States and China can reach a long-term trade deal.
