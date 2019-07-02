Asian shares cautious as weak manufacturing data stoke growth worries

Asian shares were choppy on Tuesday as weak global manufacturing activity reinforced worries about slowing world growth, while the initial enthusiasm over a Sino-U.S. trade truce gave way to uncertainty over whether the two nations can strike a durable deal.
