Asian shares took off on Wednesday and sterling held near six-month highs as Britain and the EU made headway on a Brexit deal ahead of a leaders’ summit though it remained unclear if London could avoid postponing its scheduled departure on Oct. 31.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Asian shares cheered by Brexit deal hopes, sterling shines - October 15, 2019
- U.S. Democrats present united front in defending impeachment inquiry - October 15, 2019
- Texas woman killed by officer pointed gun after hearing noises - October 15, 2019