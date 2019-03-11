Asian shares decline as U.S. jobs data clouds global outlook

Asian shares pulled back on Monday after U.S. employment data raised doubts about the strength of the global economy while investor jitters ahead of crucial Brexit votes in the UK parliament this week weighed on the pound.
