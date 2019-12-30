Asian shares down from 18-month top; oil steady after U.S. strikes

A broad gauge of Asian share markets fell on Monday as investors consolidated gains after scaling 18-month highs last week, while oil was steady after the U.S. carried out air strikes on an Iranian-backed Shi’ite Muslim militia group in Iraq and Syria.
