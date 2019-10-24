Asian shares edge up as earnings, geopolitics sway sentiment

Asian shares pulled ahead on Thursday as corporate earnings and a ceasefire in northern Syria helped prop up sentiment, though the backdrop of trade and brexit uncertainties was enough to prevent a decisive shift towards riskier assets.
