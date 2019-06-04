Shares in Asia inched higher and safe-haven assets gave up some overnight gains on Tuesday, as investors paused for breath after a volatile Wall Street session, but deeper concerns about growth have capped broader improvements in risk sentiment.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Asian shares edge up but growth worries cap gains - June 3, 2019
- Mexico draws red line on asylum as Trump tariff risk rises - June 3, 2019
- Democrat Buttigieg discusses being part of first gay couple in the White House - June 3, 2019