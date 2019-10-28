Asian shares edge up to three-month high, dollar marks time before Fed

Asian shares rose on Monday to a three-month high as risk assets got a fillip from hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal as soon as next month while the dollar marked time as focus shifts to a U.S. rate decision.
