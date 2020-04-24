Asian shares fall on coronavirus drug, economic damage concerns

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures fell on Friday, spurred by doubts about progress in the development of drugs to treat COVID-19 and new evidence of U.S. economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
