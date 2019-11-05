Asian shares approached their July peak on Tuesday on signs the United States and China are inching closer to a truce in their trade war and on optimism the U.S. economy is poised for solid, consumer-driven growth.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Asian shares near July peak as optimism grows on trade, economy - November 4, 2019
- Trump urges Kentucky ahead of state vote: Send impeachment Democrats a message - November 4, 2019
- Hong Kong to guard and cherish media freedom, official says - November 4, 2019