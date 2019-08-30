Asian shares jumped to a one-week high on Friday as the United States and China showed a willingness to resolve their trade dispute by returning to the negotiating table, though lingering recession fears tempered some of the enthusiasm.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Asian shares near one-week top on soothing trade tone, overall mood cautious - August 30, 2019
- Japan’s curbs on high-tech materials exports to South Korea could backfire - August 30, 2019
- Factbox: Month of bond market milestones – How low can you go? - August 30, 2019