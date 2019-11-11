Asian shares pick up on U.S.-China trade deal hopes

Asian shares edged higher on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said over the weekend that trade talks with China were moving along “very nicely”, though uncertainty remained over whether a deal would be signed this year.
