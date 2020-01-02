Asian shares rise on China’s policy easing, trade deal hopes

Asian shares kicked off the new decade higher on Thursday, after global stocks ended the previous one at record highs, and buoyed by Chinese markets after Beijing eased monetary policy to support slowing growth.
