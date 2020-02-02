Asian shares set for rough ride on virus fears, China in focus

Asian markets are set for another bumpy ride on Monday on fears about the hit to world growth from the rapidly spreading coronavirus, with all eyes on China where trading resumes following the Lunar New Year break.
