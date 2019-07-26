Asian shares slide as ECB holds off easing, earnings mixed

Asian share prices dropped on Friday following mixed U.S. earnings reports and after the European Central Bank disappointed those investors who had expected an immediate easing while the euro held above two-year lows struck overnight.
