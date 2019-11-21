Global shares slid on Thursday as a fresh row between Washington and Beijing over U.S. bills on Hong Kong could complicate their trade negotiation and delay a “phase one” deal that investors had initially hoped to be inked by now.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Asian shares slide as Sino-U.S. spat on Hong Kong clouds trade deal outlook - November 20, 2019
- Huawei asks Canadian court to stay extradition process for CFO to United States - November 20, 2019
- Ukraine officials knew about hold on aid earlier than reported - November 20, 2019