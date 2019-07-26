Asian shares slip on mixed U.S. earnings, ECB rate hold

Asian share prices dropped on Friday following mixed U.S. earnings reports and after the European Central Bank unexpectedly held interest rates steady, while the euro held above two-year lows struck overnight.
