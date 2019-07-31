Asian shares fell on Wednesday to a six-week trough, rattled by fresh trade war concerns following threats from President Donald Trump to Beijing, while increasing worries about a no-deal Brexit kept the pound under pressure.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S., China meet for trade talks as Trump talks tough - July 30, 2019
- Asian shares slip to six-week low, pound pressured by hard Brexit fears - July 30, 2019
- Sanders and Warren defend progressive policies in U.S. Democratic debate - July 30, 2019