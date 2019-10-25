Asian shares wobbled on Friday as investors were reluctant to make big bets ahead of key central bank policy meetings next week against the backdrop of slowing global growth, while sterling extended its slide on a fresh bout of Brexit anxiety.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Asian shares, sterling falter as Brexit, growth anxiety sap confidence - October 25, 2019
- Chinese paper says Britain must accept responsibility for truck deaths - October 24, 2019
- California wine country fire began near damaged PG&E tower, 2,000 flee - October 24, 2019