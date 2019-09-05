Asian shares up as Brexit, Hong Kong progress lifts mood

Asian stocks perked up on Thursday, as apparent progress in the political crises in Britain and Hong Kong gave investor confidence a shot in the arm, with easing fears of a hard Brexit lifting the battered pound.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong leader to meet media after killing extradition bill - September 4, 2019
- Explainer: How important is Hong Kong to the rest of China? - September 4, 2019
- Brazil’s Bolsonaro irks Chile with personal attack on U.N.’s Bachelet - September 4, 2019