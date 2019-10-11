Asian shares rose on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would meet with China’s top trade negotiator, stirring hopes for an agreement, while sterling was flat after earlier jumping on optimism over a potential Brexit deal.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Asian shares up as ‘very good’ trade talks boost risk appetite - October 10, 2019
- Biden says he would withhold foreign aid if countries discriminate against LGBTQ people - October 10, 2019
- Zelenskiy says never met Giuliani associates arrested in the U.S. - October 10, 2019