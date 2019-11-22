Asian shares up from three-week lows, but trade worries linger

A broad gauge of Asian equities made a slight recovery on Friday from three-week lows hit the previous day, with gains limited by investors’ uncertainty over chances of China and the United States striking a preliminary deal soon to end their trade war.
