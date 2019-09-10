Asian stocks mostly weaker on steep Chinese factory price declines

Most Asian stocks swung lower on Tuesday, weighed by Chinese markets after data showed mainland factory prices shrinking at their fastest pace in three years while reports of German stimulus plans pushed global bond prices down.
