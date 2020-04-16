Asian stocks set to rise as markets brace for China GDP data

Asian stocks look set to bounce on Friday to recover towards a one-month high as investors, following Wall Street’s lead overnight, sought silver linings in a run of data that showed the world is in its worst recession in decades.
