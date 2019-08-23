Asian stocks shaky before Powell’s speech as growth woes weigh

Asian shares struggled to make any headway on Friday as weak U.S. manufacturing activity and uncertainty over how much further the Federal Reserve would cut rates added to the general air of caution in markets buffeted by global growth fears.
