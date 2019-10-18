Asian stocks track Brexit deal cheer but China caution prevails

Asian stocks edged higher on Friday, tracking the global lift in sentiment after the UK and the European Union struck a long-awaited Brexit deal, but concern about the Chinese economy is likely to cap gains with data expected to show weaker growth.
