Asian shares fell on Wednesday as a U.S. warning to Americans to prepare for the possibility of a coronavirus pandemic drove another Wall Street tumble and pushed yields on safe-haven Treasuries to record lows.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China quarantines 94 on flight from Seoul after three show fever symptoms: CCTV - February 25, 2020
- Asian stocks, Treasury yields fall as pandemic fears intensify - February 25, 2020
- Three more Chinese regions lower emergency response level as virus threat recedes - February 25, 2020