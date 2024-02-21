IT2Trust IT2Trust logo

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and BALLERUP, Denmark, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asimily , a leading Internet of Things (IoT) risk management platform, has partnered with IT2Trust , which delivers cybersecurity solutions and advisory services to businesses across the Nordic Region. Under the agreement, IT2Trust will distribute Asimily’s comprehensive solution for IoT risk management and security, including device visibility, vulnerability mitigation, threat detection and incident response, risk modeling, and more.

“IoT devices are increasingly business-critical for a myriad of use cases, from hospital equipment to industrial machinery to public works projects,” said Anders Mortensen, Partner, IT2Trust. “But—as global cybersecurity news headlines continue to underscore—generic security solutions are insufficient strategies for protecting against IoT-specific threats. A purpose-built solution for IoT risk management is required, and that’s exactly what Asimily delivers. We’re proud to add Asimily to our portfolio of proven cybersecurity solutions , and to ensure that the Nordic organizations we advise on technology selection and implementation are confident that they can safely deploy IoT devices (and do so at scale).”

Asimily is a uniquely advanced IoT security solution. Through powerful scanning and machine learning, Asimily discovers, categorizes, and predicts critical IoT devices and potential attack targets. It establishes baselines, profiles device behavior, and monitors anomalies to prevent compromises. Asimily’s proactive approach optimizes asset allocation, empowering organizations to strengthen defenses, enhance IoT availability, cut costs, and ensure compliance standards.

“IT2Trust’s reputation as a trusted security technology partner to Nordic organizations is second to none,” said Wayne Hollinshead, EMEA Channel Director, Asimily. “The company understands the unique requirements of each client, individually, and how to shape a cybersecurity solution strategy that will efficiently—but thoroughly—reduce risks and clear a path to business growth. As Asimily continues to expand globally, we look forward to our new partnership with IT2Trust and helping businesses in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway stay ahead of IoT security threats.”

Asimily’s partnership with IT2Trust reinforces the company’s commitment to building on the momentum of its fast-growing channel presence. Asimily recently introduced Launch , its unique partner-led channel program. Through Launch, partners including IT2Trust and other global technology and service providers, security resellers, and managed service providers (MSPs) have complete support delivering Asimily’s revenue-generating solutions to their customer base. Earlier this year, Asimily partnered with AmiViz , further expanding its global presence.

About Asimily

Asimily has built an industry-leading risk management platform that secures IoT devices for organizations in healthcare, manufacturing, higher education, government, life sciences, retail, and finance. With the most extensive knowledge base of IoT and security protocols, Asimily inventories and classifies every device across organizations, both connected and standalone. Because risk assessment—and threats—are not a static target, Asimily monitors organizations’ devices, detects anomalous behavior, and alerts operators to remediate any identified anomalies. With secure IoT devices and equipment, Asimily customers know their business-critical devices and data are safe. For more information on Asimily, visit https://www.asimily.com

About IT2Trust

IT2Trust A/S was founded in 2005 and is one of the leading distributors of Cyber Security and business-critical IT solutions, covering the Nordic market. Our mission is to provide the best knowledge, training business development, and added value services, together with the most acknowledged and trusted IT security brands on the market.

IT2Trust helps resellers to develop and grow their IT security business, extend their knowledge, and ensure end customers are satisfied with their investment and solutions. IT2Trust can support the whole customer journey, from the first demo to end customer advice, POC, and final implementation. Our mission: We want to develop and grow in the IT security and networking business. We want to be the best way for vendors to reach the market.

