SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asimily, a leading Internet of Things (IoT) and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) risk management platform, today announced an integration between Asimily and CCM® (Capital Cycle Management), the AI-driven software solution from HANDLE Global that optimizes the entire capital cycle from initial planning to the procurement, management, and disposition of equipment.

Healthcare systems have access to increasingly innovative new technologies that enable unprecedented connectivity between medical devices and capital equipment—directly affecting medical provider effectiveness and patient outcomes. But with this broader connectivity comes more entry points for potential attackers, and capital decision-makers depend on up-to-date cybersecurity threat information to properly prioritize asset replacement and manage asset requests. Yet many still lack a comprehensive strategy for incorporating medical device risk reduction into capital planning, which is increasingly concerning as cyber threats—and healthcare-industry data breaches that now average more than $10 million per incident—continue to rise. It is clear that hospitals must consider cyber risk when evaluating equipment purchases, maintenance, and device lifecycle management—including risk assessment, monitoring, and remediation.

The new integration of Asimily with CCM® provides a single platform where healthcare system supply chain, security, and IT teams gain a holistic and always-current view of their organization’s internet-connected assets. This equipment visibility enables healthcare organizations to determine which assets or manufacturers are at risk of cybersecurity issues, and to track the status of cyber-related warnings and recalls. Asimily uses AI-fueled analysis to prioritize exploitable vulnerabilities and prescribe targeted, clinically-viable remediations—and also identify when remediations are not possible and which assets may need to be replaced. This critical information is dispatched to CCM® to ensure that it is considered a key priority during the capital planning process and can empower a shift from reactive to proactive cybersecurity risk management. CCM® allows health systems to tailor priorities based on customizable risk thresholds for threats to cybersecurity, patient safety, product standardization, and other factors provided by Asimily’s IoMT risk remediation platform.

“As security threats against healthcare systems continue to escalate, understanding and prioritizing the current risk profile of each piece of connected equipment is critical for healthcare systems to avoid the kind of attacks that are costly to budgets and reputation,” said Peter Hancock, VP of Global Partnerships, Asimily. “We’re proud to partner with HANDLE Global, a leader in the healthcare capital equipment supply chain, and combine two very powerful technologies in Asimily and CCM®. This is a unique integration in the industry that we expect healthcare systems to find particularly valuable.”

“This integration with Asimily gives HANDLE’s CCM® customers the ability to understand cybersecurity risks and precisely measure utilization so they feel confident that they are making well-informed decisions about where to focus their capital spend. This is especially crucial as health system budgets continue to tighten and healthcare leaders are forced to make difficult budgeting decisions,” said Kyle Green, CEO, HANDLE Global.

About Asimily

Asimily has built an industry-leading risk management platform that secures IoT devices for medical, diagnostic, life sciences, and pharmaceutical companies in the healthcare industry. With the most extensive knowledge base of IoT and security protocols, Asimily inventories and classifies every device across a healthcare organization, both connected and standalone. Because risk assessment—and threats—are not a static target, Asimily monitors healthcare organizations’ devices, detects anomalous behavior, and alerts operators to remediate any identified anomalies. With secure medical, laboratory, IoT/OT, and IT equipment, Asimily customers know their business-critical devices and data are safe. For more information on Asimily, visit https://www.asimily.com

About HANDLE Global

HANDLE Global is a leading healthcare supply chain analytics and fulfillment solutions provider focused on improving data quality, enhancing transparency, and empowering strategic decision-making. The company designed the CCM® (Capital Cycle Management) platform, an AI-driven software solution that optimizes the entire capital cycle from planning to procurement, management, and disposition of capital equipment. CCM® received the “Best Data Visualization Solution” award from MedTech Breakthrough. Additionally, HANDLE’s Marketplace, which is connected to CCM®, provides procurement and end-of-life options, including equipment renewal, asset trade-ins, and active stockpiling. Learn more at: http://handleglobal.com .

Asimily Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com