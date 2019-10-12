Asked about Trump mediation with Kurds, Turkey says won’t talk to terrorists: Deutsche Welle

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu dismissed on Saturday an offer by U.S. President Donald Trump to mediate between Ankara and Kurdish YPG forces to halt Turkey’s incursion in Syria, according to the transcript of an interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.
