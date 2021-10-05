Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ASLA ANNOUNCES 2021 PROFESSIONAL AWARD WINNERS

ASLA ANNOUNCES 2021 PROFESSIONAL AWARD WINNERS

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Awards represent the highest honor in the landscape architecture profession.

ASLA 2021 Professional Urban Design Honor Award

ASLA 2021 Professional Urban Design Honor Award. The CityArchRiver Project, St. Louis, MO. Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates / Scott Shigley

ASLA 2021 Professional Urban Design Honor Award. The CityArchRiver Project, St. Louis, MO. Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates / Scott Shigley

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA)–the nation’s largest professional association of landscape architects–has announced the 2021 Professional Award winners. The 40 winning projects exemplify the highest level of achievement in the profession, and the professionals themselves will be honored at ASLA’s annual conference, Nov. 20 in Nashville, TN. 

Winners each year are chosen by a jury panel representing a broad cross-section of the profession, from the public and private sectors, as well as academia. The 40 winners were chosen from 486 submissions from around the world. Award categories include: General Design, Urban Design, Residential Design, Analysis & Planning, Communications, and Research. In addition, one Landmark Award is also selected each year. 

“This year’s winners demonstrate how landscape architects are increasingly leading the planning and design of healthy and resilient communities for all,” said Torey Carter- Conneen, CEO of ASLA. “Landscape architects are advancing communities’ diversity, equity, and inclusion goals in significant ways.”  

Professional Award recipients, their clients, and advisors will be honored in-person at the awards presentation ceremony during the ASLA 2021 Conference on Landscape Architecture in Nashville, TN on Saturday, November 20th, at 6pm ET. For more information visit: www.alsaconference.com  

A full list of this year’s Professional Award winners can be found at www.asla.org/2021awards.  

About ASLA: 
Founded in 1899, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is the professional association for landscape architects in the United States, representing more than 15,000 members. The Society’s mission is to advance landscape architecture through advocacy, communication, education and fellowship. 
 

### 
 

Attachment

  • ASLA 2021 Professional Urban Design Honor Award 
CONTACT: Jenny Frenkel
American Society of Landscape Architects
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.