SAN MATEO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that it received a letter (the “Letter”) on April 18, 2024 from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) informing the Company that it failed to maintain the continued listing requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) for the Nasdaq Capital Market, which requires that a listed company’s stockholders’ equity be at least $2.5 million (the “Stockholders’ Equity Requirement”).