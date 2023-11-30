Partnership Helps Entertainment Venues Reduce Energy Consumption During Times Associated With High Emissions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voltus, Inc. (Voltus), the leading distributed energy resource platform and virtual power plant operator, and ASM Global, the world’s leading venue-management company and producer of live-event experiences, today announced a partnership that pays ASM Global managed venues for energy reduction efforts across all venues located in wholesale and regulated power markets in the U.S.

With over 40 sites, ASM Global and its customers comprise the largest collection of certified green venues. Earlier this year, ASM Global Acts announced a plan —the most aggressive in the live entertainment industry—to convert its portfolio into the most sustainable venues in the world. This includes reducing energy consumption by 25% by 2030 from this year’s baseline and becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

“Consuming clean energy and becoming more efficient is an integral aspect of becoming carbon neutral,” said Doug Thornton, Executive Vice President, at ASM Global. “By participating in demand response programs with Voltus, we’re able to reduce energy use during times that are often associated with the highest emissions.”

“Participating in demand response with Voltus has been one of the easiest ways to reduce our Scope 2 carbon emissions,” said Ryan Buries, Assistant General Manager, at David L. Lawrence Convention Center, an ASM Global managed venue. “In addition, we’re able to instantly view avoided emissions to include in our overall sustainability reporting, along with viewing real-time energy consumption both during and outside of dispatches to improve overall energy efficiency efforts.”

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with ASM Global and its venue portfolio,” said Todd Krause, Chief Revenue Officer at Voltus. “ASM Global’s managed venues are staples within cities and communities. Now, not only are they getting paid to reduce energy and emissions in those regions for financial, environmental, safety, and health benefits, but they’re also supporting the growth of renewable energy. Providing flexible resources to balance the supply variability associated with renewables helps remove barriers to growth of renewable generation. This partnership is a win on multiple fronts.”

Earlier this year, Voltus announced the launch of the first ever, real-time, site-level carbon emissions avoidance reporting as part of demand response participation. To learn more about Voltus’s demand response services and technology, reachout to info@voltus.co .

About Voltus

Voltus is the leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co.

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. asmglobal.com.

Media Contact – Voltus

Mona Khaldi

press@voltus.co

Media Contact – ASM Global

Jim Yeager

breakwhitelight (for ASM Global)

jim@breakwhitelight.com

818-264-6812