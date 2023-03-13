NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aspen Group, Inc. (“AGI”) (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced that it has given formal notice to the Nasdaq Stock Market of its intention to voluntarily delist its common stock from the Nasdaq Capital Market and to deregister its common stock under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

The Company currently anticipates that it will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a Form 25, Notification of Removal of Listing and/or Registration Under Section 12(b) the Exchange Act, relating to the delisting and deregistration on or about March 23, 2023, with the delisting of its common stock taking effect no earlier than ten days thereafter. As a result, the Company expects that the last trading day of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market will be on or about March 31, 2023. Further, on or about April 30, 2023, the Company intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC to suspend the Company’s reporting obligations under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

The Company anticipates significant financial savings as a result of this decision. In addition, delisting and deregistration provide several benefits to the Company and its stockholders including lower operating costs, reduced management time commitment for compliance and reporting activities, and a simplified corporate governance structure.

The Company expects that its common stock will be quoted on the Pink Sheets platform or another market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (the “OTC”). The Company intends to continue providing information to its stockholders and taking actions within its control to facilitate the quoting of its common stock on the Pink Sheets or another OTC market, so that a trading market may continue to exist for its common stock. However, there is no guarantee that a broker will continue to make a market in the common stock or that trading of the common stock will continue on an OTC market or elsewhere.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including the anticipated savings from the elimination of SEC reporting obligations. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include an unfavorable resolution of the ongoing issues affecting Aspen University with the Arizona Board of Nursing. Other risks are included in our filings with the SEC including our Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2022 and other reports we have filed. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com.

