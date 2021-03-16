Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Aspen Security Forum Announces United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State Dominic Raab to Deliver Policy Address on the Integrated Review on March 17

Aspen Security Forum Announces United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State Dominic Raab to Deliver Policy Address on the Integrated Review on March 17

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

The UK’s Foreign Secretary will follow his remarks with a one-on-one conversation with NBC News’ Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell.

Washington, DC, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Aspen Security Forum will host Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State of the United Kingdom, as he delivers a live policy address ‘A Force for Good’ – Global Britain in a Competitive Age on Wednesday, March 17, at 9:00am EDT, 1:00pm GMT. The event will conclude at 10:00am EDT, 2:00pm GMT.

The address will be followed by a one-on-one conversation between Secretary Raab and Andrea Mitchell, NBC News’ Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent, Chief Washington Correspondent, and host of ‘Andrea Mitchell Reports’ on MSNBC.

The Foreign Secretary is expected to present a substantive strategic global vision for the United Kingdom’s role in the world through to 2030 during his remarks. This will cover the UK’s Integrated Review – launched today, and the UK’s plan to become a Science and Tech superpower by 2030.  The Foreign Secretary will also discuss plans to address the critical challenges of climate change and biodiversity, the shifting geopolitical landscape, transnational issues, defense modernization, and how the UK will build resilience both at home and abroad.

This event is part of the ongoing Aspen Strategy Group’s Global Leaders Series, which convenes sitting heads of state, government and cabinet-level ministers from around the world for high-level, one-on-one conversations about their most pressing foreign policy and national security challenges.

Register to watch this conversation here: https://aspeninst.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OucdJpluSnWJrPYEHnQQQA

Editor’s Note: Members of the media with questions or those interested in broadcasting footage from this interview, please contact Ben Berliner: [email protected] Join the conversation on social media with #AspenSecurity and follow the event on Twitter @AspenSecurity.

The Aspen Strategy Group provides a non-partisan forum to explore the pre-eminent national security and foreign policy challenges facing the nation. Its cross-disciplinary and high-level examination of policy strategies to address emerging topics makes it a crucial resource for the American and global policy communities. For more information, please visit https://www.aspeninstitute.org/programs/aspen-strategy-group/ 

The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit organization committed to realizing a free, just, and equitable society. Founded in 1949, the Institute drives change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the most important challenges facing the United States and the world. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the Institute has a campus in Aspen, Colorado, and an international network of partners. For more information, visit www.aspeninstitute.org.

CONTACT: Ben Berliner
The Aspen Institute
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.