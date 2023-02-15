NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aspex Eyewear Group looks to Vistar Media , a cutting-edge global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH), to bolster its North American presence via a multi-touch marketing campaign. The new venture aims to drive brand awareness for Aspex’ TurboFlex® technology .

Aspex Eyewear is an industry leader in quality eyewear manufacturing and distribution. Its worldwide patented TurboFlex® technology combines fashion and innovation, with the world’s first 360° hinge.

Leveraging Vistar Media’s proximity targeting capabilities, Aspex Eyewear will launch ads in key retailers, in all major cities in Canada and throughout the U.S. Utilizing programmatic solutions through Vistar, Aspex will seamlessly place media buys across North America, in both English and French creative.

The campaign will feature a mix of static and video creative content including billboards, urban panels, colleges/universities, bars, movie theaters, office buildings, malls, taxi/rideshare tv and more. Engaging, high-impact messaging will reach the target audience at several touchpoints throughout their daily routine, driving them to close-proximity retailers where the product is sold.

“Rolling out a strategic campaign across North America is always fun for our team, even more so when we are working with a brand, like TurboFlex, that shares our passion for fusing rich creative and innovative technology,” says Scott Mitchell, Managing Director, Canada, Vistar Media.

Aspex Eyewear has chosen programmatic DOOH to further diversify its media mix to support TurboFlex social media campaigns and TV spots. This is the brand’s first time integrating the unique capabilities of DOOH into its omnichannel marketing strategy – a tactic that has been proven successful for many ambitious, Canadian brands. Aspex will conduct a brand study to evaluate DOOH performance following its 13-week flight.

“We are proud to partner with Vistar Media to execute our DOOH campaign right off the heels of our partnership with the 65th GRAMMY Awards® and the GRAMMY Gift Lounge,” says Félix Sidès, Vice President, Aspex Eyewear Group. “The proximity targeting and robust measurement capabilities of DOOH will allow us to effectively connect with our audience across North America, evaluate the impact of campaign performance and take our broader marketing strategy to the next level.”

About Aspex Eyewear

Aspex Eyewear is one of the world’s largest global distributors of quality eyewear and sunwear, serving markets in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe. Since its inception in 1965, Aspex Eyewear has established itself as one of the industry’s leaders in both eyewear design and technological development. Aspex serves over 50,000 accounts in over 80 countries and is responsible for some of the top fashion and technology breakthroughs including the magnetic clip technology Easyclip, and memory metal eyewear as well as its patented TurboFlex and Easytwist technologies. Visit www.aspexeyewear.com or follow us on Instagram , Facebook , or TikTok

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the leading global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH) . With a mission of enhancing every OOH transaction with automation, data and measurement, Vistar has established the most comprehensive marketplace for programmatic out-of-home transactions via a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), and data management platform (DMP). Vistar also offers core infrastructure software for media owner networks, via the Vistar Ad Server and device and content management platform (Cortex). For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

Media contact:

Jenn Larry

Aspex PR

jlarry@aspexeyewear.com