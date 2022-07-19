Asphalt Mixing Plants Market Volume to hit 22,800 units by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Major asphalt mixing plants market participants include Parker Plant Limited, Fujian Tietuo Machinery Co. Ltd., Lintec & Linnhoff Germany GmbH, Capious Roadtech Pvt. Ltd., Cesan Cevre Sagligi A.S., SANY Group, Ammann Group Holding AG, Kaushik Engineering Works, Speco Limited, Nikko Co., Ltd., and GP Gunter Papenburg AG.

The asphalt mixing plants market is expected to surpass 22,800 units in volume by 2028, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . The increasing expenditure on infrastructural construction in line with a rising population and road traffic will propel the market demand. Additionally, the development of new airports coupled with growth in the aviation industry will support the industry expansion.

The global asphalt plant mixing market growth is driven by the various micro-economic factors. The population is growing at a rapid pace across the world, further increasing the need for infrastructural development. The Asia Pacific infrastructure market is anticipated to rise from 7% to 8% a year in the near future, reaching a milestone of USD 5.36 trillion annually by 2024 and constituting nearly 60% of the world total. The development of asphalt and admixture technologies that enable the substantial safety of workers, environmental conservation, and advanced road surfacing treatment will drive industry growth.

The continuous segment is projected to observe 2% growth through 2028. This growth is attributed to their low fuel consumption and better quality of hot mix asphalt. In the continuous segment, counter-flow products shall witness a prominent growth rate led by their design & structure that ensures the better heating of aggregates. Drying and mixing take place in separate drums, allowing clean & dust-free aggregates to enter the mixing drum, thereby ensuring superior quality.

The portable asphalt mixing plants market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% till 2028. It is divided into multiple chassis that are assembled at the site, thus offering maximum mobility. Each chassis comes prewired with a junction box, a kingpin system, pneumatic braking, and axles with wheel hubs. The machine’s modular construction makes it simple to quickly disassemble units for transportation.

The 50 – 150 t/h plant is designed to be inexpensively and easily transported, installed, and still provide the advantages usually associated with stationary or portable facilities. The container principal logistics approach serves as the foundation for the 50 – 150 t/h facilities’ worldwide transportation efficiencies. Transporting containers are less expensive, and there are more convenient shipping options available. These advantages can result in significant cost savings, especially if a facility is frequently moved.

The other applications segment is estimated to reach 10% of the asphalt mixing plants market share by 2028. Other uses include waterproofing and soil & rock construction. Residential and commercial structures are protected by bituminous waterproofing systems. With the increasing global population combined with the rising urbanization, the demand for new houses will rise in major cities & towns.

The Europe asphalt mixing plants industry is likely to show gains of around 1.2% from 2022 to 2028. The public sector investments in highway, street, and bridge construction in Europe are about USD 110 billion per year. The use of warm-mix asphalt is expanding exponentially in the regional market. Furthermore, there is a substantial rise in the repair & maintenance activities of old infrastructures in the region, which also presents growth avenues for the product market by 2028.

Key players involved in asphalt mixing plants market are Parker Plant Limited, Fujian Tietuo Machinery Co. Ltd., Lintec & Linnhoff Germany GmbH, Capious Roadtech Pvt. Ltd., Cesan Cevre Sagligi A.S., SANY Group, Ammann Group Holding AG, Kaushik Engineering Works, Speco Limited, Nikko Co., Ltd., and GP Gunter Papenburg AG, among others.

Some of the major findings in the asphalt mixing plants market report include :

The entry barriers for new entrants are high in the asphalt mixing plants industry due to the high cost of plant components and fluctuating asphalt prices.

The companies in this industry invest huge capital on their research & development activities and departments to promote new innovations that can increase product efficiency and decrease the environmental impact of asphalt mixing operations.

